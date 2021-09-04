Chris Eubank Jr says a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez can fill the 'biggest stadium' in Britain and he's 'pushing hard' to challenge Mexican star

Chris Eubank Jr says a fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez can fill the "biggest stadium" in Britain and he will be "pushing hard" to challenge the Mexican star.

Eubank Jr will stay on course for a world title shot if he defeats Sven Elbir at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday October 2, live on Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old is set to receive a mandatory shot at a WBA middleweight belt before the end of the year, but Eubank Jr could then change his career path to pursue Canelo.

"He's the only one I would move up a weight again to fight and yeah, he is running out of guys to fight," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.

"Nobody wants to fight him and the guys that do want to fight him, [they] don't actually want to fight him.

"They want to get in the ring and survive and not get knocked out, and get their pay day.

"I don't care about any of that. I want to beat him. I want to fight fire with fire. The fans know that.

"That fight is definitely a fight that can happen, and I think next year, we'll be pushing hard for that."

Canelo is yet to make his UK debut, despite fighting a string of British rivals, including Amir Khan, Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

But Eubank Jr believes a fight against the four-weight champion would attract a huge audience in Britain.

"I mean who else is there? Beats Saunders, beats Callum Smith, there's nobody else.

"It would fill the biggest stadium."

Canelo has finally agreed an undisputed world super-middleweight title fight against Caleb Plant in Las Vegas on November 6.

But Eubank Jr has questioned whether any opponents, apart from himself, are capable of providing the next serious challenge for the pound-for-pound star.

"It's not even a UK thing, it's a world thing," said Eubank Jr. "Who else in the world does everyone want to see fight Canelo? You've got Caleb Plant but there's all this politics.

"Nobody at middleweight is trying to fight him. Golovkin has fought him twice already.

"People want some new, fresh blood to get in there and test him and that's me."

