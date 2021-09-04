Josh Warrington denied a revenge win after Mauricio Lara sustains a cut that forces rematch to end in technical draw

Josh Warrington was denied a revenge win after Mauricio Lara sustained a cut over his eye that forced their rematch to end in a technical draw.

The Leeds featherweight was seeking redemption after a ninth-round stoppage loss in February, but the second fight came to a sudden end after Lara suffered a nasty wound over his left eye following a head clash in the second round.

A crisp right hand knocked Lara off balance in the opening minute, although Warrington was caught with a ramrod right in response during a frenetic first round at Headingley Rugby League Stadium.

Image: Warrington had traded fierce punches with Lara from the opening bell

But Warrington weaved into range in the second round, catching Lara's scalp with his forehead, opening a gaping cut that meant the Mexican was unable to come out for the third after an inspection by the doctor.

With the bout halted before four rounds, then both fighters had to settle for a technical draw.

On the Warrington vs Lara bill, Katie Taylor retained her undisputed world lightweight titles with a masterful points victory over Jennifer Han.

Image: Katie Taylor retained her world titles with a unanimous decision win

The Irish star was credited with a knockdown in the eighth round, despite protests from Han, and Taylor secured a unanimous decision win with three scores of 100-89.

Taylor had intensified her assault in the third round, unloading a solid right hand, and then troubled Han with a blurring combination in the seventh.

The Texas fighter toppled to the canvas in the following round, although she would protest the knockdown, and Han had to withstand more fierce flurries from Taylor in the closing rounds.

Image: Conor Benn sealed a one-sided points win over Adrian Granados

Earlier in the evening, Conor Benn took another step towards a world welterweight title shot as he sealed a unanimous decision victory over Adrian Granados.

Benn's sustained aggression forced Granados onto the back foot for much of the fight and he earned a convincing points verdict with scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 97-93.

A sharp right hand from Benn ripped through the defences of Granados in the second round, while another booming right rattled the Mexican in the eighth, but the British contender had to settle for a one-sided decision win.