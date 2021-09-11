David Haye in impeccable shape at weigh-in before comeback fight against Joe Fournier

David Haye weighed-in in prime condition and looked in sensational shape ahead of his return to the ring against Joe Fournier.

Haye, aged 40, will end his retirement to take on former friend Fournier in a battle agreed while on a holiday in Mykonos.

Haye weighed 211lbs (15st 1lbs), more than a stone heavier than his opponent.

"I'm the same weight as I was 10 years ago," Haye said.

Haye was 213lbs in 2011 when he fought Wladimir Klitschko and, despite now having been retired for three years, still looked outstanding on the scales.

Fournier, an undefeated light-heavyweight whose previous win came against a musician who was debuting inside the ring, weighed 195lbs (13st 13lbs).

Fournier has told Sky Sports: "I'm heavy-handed and I have an excellent chin. When I hit him, he will feel it. He won't just walk me down. He knows I can bang."

Triller promoter Ryan Kavanaugh has teased "a very big fight" for Haye if he is victorious, suggesting he could face a heavyweight legend.

Evander Holyfield weighed 225lbs (16st 1lbs) and Vitor Belfort was 206lbs (14st 10lbs) before they faced off.

Holyfield, aged 58, is fighting for the first time in a decade against MMA icon Belfort, 44, whose only previous boxing experience was 15 years ago.

Tito Ortiz missed weight ahead of his fight with fellow UFC great Anderson Silva.

Ortiz was 200lbs (14st 4lbs), five pounds above the limit, so will pay a fine directly to Silva for the fight to go ahead.

Donald Trump, the former US president, and his son Donald Trump Jr will provide commentary for these fights on Saturday night.

