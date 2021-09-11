Sam Eggington emerges victorious against Bilel Jkitou after a bruising toe-to-toe brawl

Sam Eggington delivered a trademark blood and guts display to out-work Bilel Jkitou to claim a split decision win on Friday night in Coventry.

The brave and gutsy Eggington was cut above the eye and swollen all over his face but still rode the storm to emerge with his hand raised.

He had tried to feel his way into the contest but after his French rival made the better start, Eggington resorted to the type of brawl that he is known for.

He planted his feet and encouraged a trade of punches from as early as the fourth round, although it didn't always go his way.

Jkitou hurt him in the eighth round with a left hook but Eggington survived and headed straight back into the heat of the battle.

The final three rounds produced sensational back-and-forth action - Eggington's face bore the brunt of a difficult night but narrowly he came out on top.

One judge scored the fight 116-112 to Jkitou but the other two favoured Eggington (117-111 and 117-112).

The Birmingham boxer is unbeaten since stepping up to middleweight and retained his WBC silver belt.

Isaac Chamberlain returned after a year on the sidelines to dismantle Ben Thomas in one round.

Tommy Welch was taken the distance for the first time by Alvaro Terrero but the son of former British heavyweight champion Scott Welch remained unbeaten.

