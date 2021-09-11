Tony Yoka storms to stoppage victory over Petar Milas to extend his unbeaten rise in the heavyweight division

Tony Yoka knocked Petar Milas down twice and ended their heavyweight fight in the seventh round on Friday night in Paris.
The Frenchman thrilled his home crowd by extending his undefeated record to 10 fights - he has won four times in the past year as he ascends up the heavyweight division.
Milas, previously unbeaten, made the opening rounds of the fight competitive and could be seen talking to Yoka, who is promoted by Top Rank.
Yoka, France's 2016 Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist inheriting the accolade won four years earlier by Anthony Joshua, took over from the sixth.
He rocked Milas with a left hand then knocked him down with a straight right in the seventh.
Milas got up but was immediately in serious trouble - Yoka found a body shot which sent his opponent to the canvas again. Milas did get up but the referee stopped the fight.
Yoka is ranked at No 8 by the IBF, No 10 by the WBC and No 15 by the WBO.
It was the first boxing match at tennis venue Roland Garros, home of the French Open, since 1973.
