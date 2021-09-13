Filip Hrgovic wants Anthony Joshua's world titles and will soon secure a fight, says promoter Kalle Sauerland

"It's a massive opportunity for him to fulfil his dream of becoming world champion," Filip Hrgovic will next attempt to secure an IBF mandatory title shot at Anthony Joshua after ruthless win over Marko Radonjic

By Richard Damerell

Monday 13 September 2021 06:22, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Exclusive footage from a fiery sparring session between Deontay Wilder and Filip Hrgovic in 2013

Filip Hrgovic plans to enforce a fight against Anthony Joshua after providing another display of his devastating knockout power, says promoter Kalle Sauerland.

The Croatian contender, nicknamed 'El Animal', stayed on course for a world heavyweight title fight after he floored Marko Radonjic on five occasions during a third round stoppage win in Austria on Friday night.

Hrgovic, who is ranked at No 3 by the IBF, could be one victory away from securing a shot at the IBF belt which is held by Joshua.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk
Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Promoter Kalle Sauerland told Sky Sports: "Next for Filip Hrgovic is the final eliminator for the IBF world heavyweight championship and that is a fight that will take place later this year.

Trending

"It's a massive opportunity for him to fulfil his dream of becoming World Champion. El Animal is coming."

Buy BOXXER tickets here!

Buy BOXXER tickets here!

Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Joshua makes the next defence of his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Also See:

Hrgovic was set to face Michael Hunter earlier this year, with the winner becoming IBF mandatory challenger to Joshua, but the American instead took a fight against Mike Wilson which he won with a fourth round stoppage.

Sauerland had told Sky Sports in June that he held talks with 'a number of opponents' in the IBF rankings to replace Hunter, including Australian Demsey McKean.

McKean is currently sparring with Joshua and has revealed that he was unable to take the fight due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He told Sky Sports: "So that was in talks as well to take that potential fight, but obviously with the restrictions and with my coaches coming abroad, it made it very hard to be able to get back into the country, especially with my coach, who has other world-rated fighters, has a family, has a business to run as well.

"I have another path and other plans. Now that we're based in the UK, that's definitely [a fight that can happen].

"He's quite highly-rated now, so that's definitely a fight that can be made in the future, for sure."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch one of Filip Hrgovic's quickest KO wins

Hrgovic has previously suggested that Joshua would be more dangerous than fellow Brit Tyson Fury, who will defend his WBC belt in a third fight against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on October 9.

"He [Joshua] is the bigger puncher, he throws more combinations, he is good with the jab and fast with his feet. He is better at inside-fighting.

"Fury has his awkward style but that's all he has.

"Joshua is the more complete fighter."

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q