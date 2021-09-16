Oleksandr Usyk is not the only Ukrainian threat to Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury as Victor Faust is also targeting world titles

Victor Faust can "outshine" Oleksandr Usyk by becoming Ukraine's biggest threat to Britain's world heavyweight champions, says promoter Erol Ceylan.

Usyk challenges Anthony Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But Faust can stake his claim as a dangerous new contender when he appears on the undercard for Tyson Fury's third WBC title fight against Deontay Wilder on October 9.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

"For Victor it is the ideal opportunity to present himself to a global audience on a big stage," said promoter Erol Ceylan, who is guiding Faust's career.

"I am sure that the audience will love him and his way of boxing."

The unbeaten 29-year-old made a recent trip to Usyk's training camp as the former undisputed cruiserweight champion sparred for his impending clash with Joshua.

Faust is naturally bigger than Usyk, standing at 6′ 5″ tall, and has also trained alongside Wladimir Klitschko.

A gold medallist at the 2017 European Championships, Faust ended his amateur career shortly after a victory over Clemente Russo, who was in the opposing corner when Usyk won Olympic gold at London 2012.

"I'm sure that Victor will be a world champion and that he will even outshine Usyk," said Ceylan.

Faust currently holds a seven-fight unbeaten record, with five knockouts, ahead of his next fight against American Mike Marshall on the Fury vs Wilder 3 bill.

He is joined by a trio of undefeated rivals as Jared Anderson also returns to action at the T-Mobile Arena, while Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez risk their perfect records by fighting each other in Las Vegas.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.