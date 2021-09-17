Tyson Fury 'the most talented boxer in the world', says Johnny Fisher, who reveals sparring details

Tyson Fury is "the complete package", says sparring partner Johnny Fisher, who has tipped him to again flatten Deontay Wilder.

Fury will defend the WBC heavyweight championship that he ripped away from Wilder in their third clash on October 9 in Las Vegas.

He is training in Morecambe this week and has enlisted 'the Romford Bull', a heavyweight prospect with a 3-0 record, to spar with.

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Image: Tyson Fury and Johnny Fisher

Describe sharing the ring in sparring with Fury?

Fisher: "He is long and elusive but always stays on you.

"He has this way of pressurising you without doing too much work just through his sheer size, his build, his anatomy.

"The pressure, the skill, the punch output, the angles he throws his hands from are not like a conventional heavyweight.

"He is the whole package - he can move, he can box, he can punch, he's strong, he has the brain, the height and the reach. He is a nightmare to spar!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury has revealed how he battled depression after defeating Wladimir Klitschko to become unified champion in 2015

How brilliant is Fury when you're up close?

Fisher: "It is unbelievable to share the ring with Tyson. He has a ring craft like nobody I've ever seen.

"I'm holding my own. But he is a different level, obviously. He is levels and levels above what I'm doing, at the minute.

"But this is how you get better. You spar people at the pinnacle, and you can't get anyone better than Fury.

"To do some rounds with him is great for my development.

"There is healthy competition in his gym. That's how everyone gets better and keeps improving."

Image: Fury dramatically stopped Wilder last time

How hard can Fury hit?

Fisher: "Without sparring him, I knew he could punch, just through seeing how he obliterated Wilder.

"For sure, he can punch.

"Any 19st man has the weight behind him to punch."

Were you asked to imitate Wilder?

Fisher: "Everything he is doing in sparring is geared towards the Wilder fight.

"I sparred how I normally spar. They know I'm an aggressive, come-forward fighter and those are the qualities they need.

"I have sparred other top guys like Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois and Hughie Fury so they know I can spar.

"I'd said for a long time that I'd love the opportunity to spar with Tyson. He's the best on the planet, I love his story and I'm a massive fan of his."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Haye has called for a fight with Tyson Fury after winning on his comeback

Has Fury offered advice to you?

Fisher: "He has taught me about footwork. He tells me about things he has changed and tweaked. He gives little bits of advice which all make sense.

"He looks at what I can do, and gives me advice accordingly.

"It's advice from someone who has been there and done it. It is invaluable - he helps me.

"Watching what he is doing, I can take knowledge from that as well.

"I learn from sparring anyone but to be training with the champion of the world? Just being around him, watching what he does, watching how he is with Sugarhill, how he hits the bag. I am soaking up his knowledge."

Image: Fury and Wilder fight again on October 9

What is Fury's personality like in the gym?

Fisher: "He is such a down to earth guy. He is the champion, the best boxer in the world, but he has got time for the sparring partners.

"He is on a level with us - it's not 'him and us'. He talks to us for 20 minutes after training each day.

"He is a humble man, and is the people's champion.

"At training he is just a normal person. After his success, to still be like that? He has humility."

Has this experience been beneficial?

Fisher: "I've got to implement different things because I'm nowhere near the finished article.

"I've had just three quick KOs, which are exciting, but I'm capable of a lot more.

"To do that, I have to improve. I have to pick up things from different people, like Fury."

Image: Joshua vs Usyk, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Will Fury beat Wilder again? Will he beat Anthony Joshua too?

Fisher: "Wilder is the most dangerous puncher who has ever lived but, after seeing what Fury did to him last time, I can't see why he wouldn't do that again.

"On Fury's day, he is the most talented boxer in the world with the best skill-set.

"If Fury doesn't turn up, and Joshua boxes like a champion, he would win.

"Fury has to be on top of his game to beat Joshua."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

September 25 - Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk - IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic - WBO cruiserweight title

October 2

Chris Eubank Jr vs Sven Elbir

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - European welterweight title

Richard Riakpohre vs Krzysztof Twardowski

Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward

October 16

Savannah Marshall vs Lolita Muzeya - WBO middleweight title

Hughie Fury vs Christian Hammer

October 24

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson - WBO super-featherweight title

November 6

BOXXER tournament

December 18

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title