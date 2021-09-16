Kash Ali vows to defy any doubters who question whether he can challenge for a world heavyweight title

Kash Ali wants to defy his doubters by moving within striking distance of a world heavyweight title shot and says his knockout punch can 'take anybody out'.

The 29-year-old contender will edge closer towards breaking into the IBF top 15, with a victory over Germany's Roman Gorst in Sheffield on Saturday.

Ali has rebuilt his career after being disqualified in a domestic clash with David Price and now holds aspirations of competing at the highest level.

"After the Price fight, I had a few wins, and now I'm the IBF European champion," Ali told Sky Sports. "It's all happened fairly quickly, to be honest.

"One fight at a time, but my ultimate goal is to break into the top 10 and then eventually get my world title shot, which I think I'll win, but one fight at a time.

"People are always going to doubt. People wrote me off after the Price fight, but I had a couple of good wins.

"I've flown a bit under the radar, but now I've got the right team behind me and I believe each fight I'll keep stepping up, and the bigger the fights are, you'll see the best versions of myself.

I can punch, I've got skill, I can move, I've got speed, I've got heart. I believe I can cause some upsets in the division.

"Challenging is one thing, but I want to become the heavyweight champion of the world and that's what I believe I will be.

Tomas Salek was twice floored by big uppercuts in Ali's last victory, a ruthless third-round stoppage in May.

Gorst, with only one defeat in seven fights, could provide a sterner challenge, but Ali believes he can deliver a fight-ending punch on any rival.

"Me and Richard (Towers) my coach, we put the work in, and I knocked the kid out of there.

"We've been working on a few things, but that [the uppercut] was definitely something that we worked on.

"I caught him early on and was getting some success, so I just took him out with the same shot. I repeated it and it worked.

"It's becoming one of my favourite shots now.

"At heavyweight, we all can punch. Once that shot lands, you can take anybody out, that's one thing I know.

"It doesn't matter if you're someone starting as a novice heavyweight, or a heavyweight champion of the world.

"If I land it, I put people to sleep."