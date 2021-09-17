BOXXER SERIES launches in Liverpool with eight fighters battling for a big prize fund on November 6

BOXXER SERIES launches in Liverpool with eight fighters battling for the largest-ever prize fund for a one-night tournament on November 6, live on Sky Sports.

Boxxer, the next-generation boxing promotion, have announced the start of its new BOXXER SERIES line of events.

Every BOXXER SERIES event features an eight-man, one-night tournament: four semi-finals, two semi-finals and a grand final.

The winner will take the lion's share of the largest-ever prize fund for one-night tournament boxing and will create career-changing opportunities for himself as his name rockets up the rankings.

Promising non-stop action from start to finish, BOXXER SERIES events are planned for every major city in the UK and will feature each region's best boxing talent, rising stars and local heroes.

A full fight card will be announced in the coming days, along with venue information and ticket pricing.