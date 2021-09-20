Oleksandr Usyk stays secretive about his preparation for Anthony Joshua after arriving for world title fight

Oleksandr Usyk remained secretive about his preparation for the Anthony Joshua fight after arriving for his world title clash with Britain's heavyweight star.

The Ukrainian, who was the undisputed cruiserweight champion, will attempt to rip away Joshua's WBA, IBF and WBO belts when they share the ring this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

After moving up a division, Usyk has packed on more muscle, but he did not reveal any details about his physical condition.

Joshua faces Usyk on Saturday

"It was a great camp, thank you for asking," Usyk told Sky Sports News.

When asked what form and shape he was in, the 34-year-old joked: "The form you're going to see, because I'm not wearing it now."

Asked if he would be heavier for the Joshua fight, Usyk replied: "Can't you see it now?"

He then issued a message to the unified champion, saying: "Anthony, hello. I'm here."

Joshua was set to face WBC champion Tyson Fury in an undisputed world title fight this summer before plans fell apart, but he has told Sky Sports that Usyk is another high-calibre opponent.

"I've got another challenger who's good, just as good," said Joshua.

"I have to be serious about him now.

"He will definitely step up, he will definitely take the fight. That's what I need - people that are serious."

Joshua's greatest challenge?

Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson believes Usyk will be the finest fighter that Joshua has faced in his professional career.

"Usyk is the best fighter we may have seen in the ring with AJ to date," said Nelson.

"Success-wise - amateur and professional - style-wise, he is the best fighter that AJ will get in the ring with.

"Not everyone will realise that. People might think, 'AJ is getting in the ring with a cruiserweight,' but he is the best, in my opinion. He's just a winner all the way through."

