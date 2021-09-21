Oleksandr Usyk shrugs off fears about Anthony Joshua's powerful physique ahead of world title fight

Oleksandr Usyk has shrugged off fears about Anthony Joshua's powerful physique and plans to make his doubters 'understand' in world title fight.

The former undisputed cruiserweight king challenges Joshua for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Usyk's size has remained a talking point since he stepped up a division, but the Ukrainian is not concerned by suggestions that he could struggle with Joshua's raw strength.

"I'm not trying to prove anything to anyone," said Usyk.

"I'm very grateful for the support I receive and everything else, but people place way too many expectations on athletes.

"This is because many of them don't really understand what happens in the ring and how difficult or, on the contrary, easy it is.

"People just have this notion they've thought up themselves."

Usyk believes he deserves more credit for his last performance, a hard-fought points victory over Derek Chisora in October.

"As for the fact that I went 12 rounds with Derek (Chisora), he's actually a really tough guy," said Usyk, who has only fought twice at heavyweight.

"If you look at his fights, Tyson Fury went 12 rounds with him; many top athletes have gone 12 rounds with him.

"A lot of people think Derek is some kind of pushover; he's a monster who always puts in 100 per cent.

"He doesn't care, he answers to no one. He just goes out there and puts in the vicious work he does.

"The fact that people don't understand me, well, please forgive me.

"I will try to be clearer so you understand me."

With an 18-fight unbeaten record, Usyk has repeatedly discovered a winning formula throughout his professional career, and will now attempt to nullify Joshua's knockout punches.

"We'll probably find out in the first round which will prevail: power or skill.

"No, it doesn't annoy me [questions about size], absolutely not.

"Like I said, there's a lot people don't know, see or understand."

