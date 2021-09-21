Joshua vs Usyk: Live stream of media workout ahead of world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will showcase their explosive skills during a media workout - and you can watch the heavyweight rivals on a live stream!

Britain's unified world champion defends his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua and Usyk will firstly take part in tonight's media workout, streamed live on the Sky Sports website and app, and the Sky Sports Boxing digital platforms.

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic on an action-packed bill, which also includes the return of Callum Smith against Lenin Castillo at light-heavyweight.

Campbell Hatton pursues the fourth victory of his pro career, while Florian Marku challenges Maxim Prodan for the IBF international welterweight title.

In the main event, Joshua has warned Usyk that he is relishing the prospect of another career-defining clash.

"Since I came into boxing in 2008 I had a rapid rise, maybe due to sheer strength, size, heart. I took on massive challenges early on," Joshua said.

"Usyk is another great champion, great fighter. But I don't really fold under pressure."

