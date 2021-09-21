Anthony Joshua vows to 'hurt' and 'beat' Oleksandr Usyk: 'I feel like I've got nothing else if I don't get this win'

Anthony Joshua has warned that he has primed multiple hurtful punches for Oleksandr Usyk "whether it's the right hand, the uppercut or the jab".

Joshua and Usyk briefly stepped into the ring on Tuesday night at the public work-outs without giving away too many secrets ahead of Saturday night's world heavyweight championship fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua first said about whether he has honed a new slimline physique to match Usyk's speed: "Why do people think that?"

Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Non-Sky customers: Buy Joshua vs Usyk

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oleksandr Usyk entertains the crowd with juggling at a public workout

He then told Sky Sports about a game-plan: "I'm in there with the ultimate aim of winning. My goal is to either hurt you or beat you until I get the win.

"Whether it's the right hand, the uppercut or the jab? As long as it leads to a win. I could box on the front foot or the back foot. There is no real strategy except for winning."

Joshua shadow-boxed for a couple of minutes inside the ring, after a smiling Usyk had juggled to entertain the fans.

Previously before he beat Kubrat Pulev, Joshua's public work-out had consisted of only wrapping his hands for a full 20 minutes before asking cameras and onlookers to depart while he trained.

"I've worked out today already so I didn't want to over-work myself," he said.

Image: Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA, WBO titles

Joshua explained about his training to face Usyk: "No pads. Heavy bag work and a lot of sparring. But not really the mitts.

"Old school Rocky Marciano style."

Undefeated Usyk, formerly the undisputed cruiserweight champion, is aiming to become just the third boxer to ever add a heavyweight belt to the world titles he won in the division below.

He has already knocked out Tony Bellew and outpointed Derek Chisora.

🤷 "NOTHING BOTHERS ME" 🤷@usykaa says he is not concerned about talk of who is bigger or smaller ahead of Saturday's showdown with @anthonyjoshua 🇺🇦



Book Joshua vs Usyk, live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 25 👉https://t.co/nSgrSCRi9m#JoshuaUsyk pic.twitter.com/vQiHFZh7MR — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 21, 2021

Joshua said: "I'm physically conditioned and mentally conditioned. I should be fine.

"It's a big occasion, big pressure.

"Bellew was at a different stage of his career when he took the fight. I'm at a different stage. So what it means to me is different to what it meant to Bellew.

"Bellew put up a really good fight and he came up short which can happen in boxing.

"I will do everything to reverse what happened to Bellew and make it into my favour.

Image: Did Joshua display a new slimline physique?

"I feel like I've got nothing else if I don't get this win.

"It's not the end of the road but it's the start of a new chapter."

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua was deep in talks to face WBC titleholder Tyson Fury until negotiations dramatically broke down.

If Joshua beats Usyk and Fury again defeats Deontay Wilder on October 9, an undisputed heavyweight title fight could be revived.

Image: Usyk is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion

Joshua's trainer Rob McCracken said: "Everybody is talking about the fight with Big Josh and Tyson Fury but, in the meantime, he is the heavyweight champ and he's got to take on all comers. That's his mindset."

Usyk said about the size difference with Joshua: "Everybody talks about who is bigger and who is smaller, but nothing bothers me."

Watch Joshua v Usk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Non-Sky TV subscribers can book and watch it here.