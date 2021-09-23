LISTEN to Toe 2 Toe podcast: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk fight week special

Check out our Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk special here.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas, Lawrence Okolie and Callum Smith join Matt Macklin and Johnny Nelson to preview the big fight!
Trending
- Hits & Misses: Is 'having a go' now good enough for Man Utd?
- Is Usyk the ultimate nightmare for AJ?
- Ole: I can't fault players, they had a go
- Holders Man City to face West Ham in Carabao Cup last 16
- Reporter's notebook: What went wrong for James at Everton?
- Schumacher staying at Haas for 2022 alongside Mazepin
- Stricker: US haven't known how to contain Poulter
- Honestly happier - the footballer who came out as bisexual
- 'Judge Bryson, Brooks rivalry after Ryder Cup'
- Usyk undisputed? 'Fury beats any heavyweight'