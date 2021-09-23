Joshua vs Usyk: Campbell Hatton relishing showdown with Sonni Martinez at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Campbell Hatton has vowed to conquer his nerves before the sternest test of his career against Sonni Martinez on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk bill.
The 20-year-old lightweight, son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, will have his first six-round fight against Martinez on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Hatton has already appeared on undercards for Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, but must now keep his composure in front of a huge crowd, with 60,000 fans expected at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
"It's by far the biggest platform I think anyone could be put on," Hatton said at the final press conference.
"I'm really grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to getting in there now. It's by far the biggest crowd I'll be in the ring in front of but just really excited more than anything.
"The big cards I've been on already in my career is what's made me less nervous. It's going to stand me in good stead going forward."
Hatton, who is yet to concede a round in three points wins, plans to produce another dominant victory over the longer distance.
"This is probably the calmest I've felt," he said.
"Once I've got nothing else to do but get in there, I think we'll probably see a little bit more nerves creep in.
"Each time I've got a little bit better and a little bit more relaxed and composed. I think it's going to be exactly the same this time.
"We're stepping it up to six rounds so I think this is where we'll start seeing even bigger improvements."
