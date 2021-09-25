Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: What time will they be in the ring?

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua collides with undefeated Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

James Dielhenn

James Dielhenn

Saturday 25 September 2021 07:59, UK

Anthony Joshua says he will display his boxing skills against Oleksandr Usyk tonight

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk's world heavyweight title fight is on Saturday night - tune in from 9.50pm to see the main-event.

A packed undercard featuring Lawrence Okolie's world cruiserweight title defence, Florian Marku's grudge match with Maxim Prodan, Callum Smith's comeback and Campbell Hatton's latest outing begins from 6pm.

Joshua vs Usyk is the main event from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - the entire blockbuster event is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Image: Joshua vs Usyk is live on Sky Sports Box Office
Image: Joshua vs Usyk is live on Sky Sports Box Office

From 9.50pm, you will see the iconic 'Sweet Caroline' sing-song, the ring-walks and the national anthems before the first bell for Joshua vs Usyk is due at 10.12pm.

Watch Joshua v Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm.

