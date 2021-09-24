Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk locked in for tense final stare-down at weigh-in before world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk went face to face in an intense stare-down after unveiling musclebound physiques for their world heavyweight title fight.

Joshua weighed a solid 17st 2lbs (240lbs) while Usyk was at his heaviest ever at 15st 11lbs (221lbs).

Their fascinating collision for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts is on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

More follows...

