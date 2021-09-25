Joshua vs Usyk: Watch a live stream of an undercard fight from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk is edging closer - and you can watch a live stream of an undercard fight from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Joshua defends his world heavyweight titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But from 5pm, you can watch Christopher Ousley's middleweight clash with Khasan Baysangurov on a live stream.

Image: Ousley has nine knockouts in 12 victories

The American contender puts his unbeaten record at stake against Baysangurov, who has 21 victories with just one defeat.

When the live broadcast begins, there is an action-packed undercard as we build towards Joshua vs Usyk.

Lawrence Okolie defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Dilan Prasovic, while Callum Smith returns at light-heavyweight against Lenin Castillo, and Campbell Hatton continues his pro career against Sonny Martinez.

Watch Joshua v Usyk on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm.