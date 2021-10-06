Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder threaten to inflict crushing knockouts at their Grand Arrivals in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder threatened to inflict crushing knockouts as they made their Grand Arrivals for their heavyweight grudge fight in Las Vegas.

Fury and Wilder faced the media outside the T-Mobile Arena, the venue for their trilogy clash, before they finally settle their bitter rivalry in this weekend's WBC title fight.

The British star has vowed to produce another brutal victory after stopping Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch to claim the WBC belt in February last year.

"It's going to be exciting," said Fury. "Wilder is a dynamite puncher and as we've seen over the last few months, we've seen the heavyweight landscape change so much. But I'm still on form, doing what I've got to do.

"I'm going to knock him spark out on Saturday night and I cannot wait, to get him in that ring and give him a good hiding, for sure.

"I might even take it slow with him. I might take it slow and punish him. Make him say, 'No mas.'"

But Wilder insists he will gain destructive revenge after plotting Fury's defeat with new head trainer Malik Scott.

"I feel great, I feel amazing," said Wilder.

"I'm rejuvenated, reinvented and I'm ready to go.

"Saturday night is going to be a special night. I think the fans are in for a treat, as they always are when the 'Bronze Bomber' steps in the ring."

Asked for a pre-fight prediction, the American said: "I see me beating him up and knocking him out.

"There's many things that I visualised in the first fight, along with the second, and I didn't execute the game-plan.

"But this time around it's just a different feeling. All the way around. The atmosphere. The energy as a whole.

"I'm looking forward to putting on a great performance, come October 9, and those that's going to be in the arena are going to feel the electricity that's in there."