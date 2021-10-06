David Price confirms retirement from boxing at the age of 38

"I'm not going to be fighting again. You won't see me in a boxing ring again, for a fight at least," heavyweight David Price has announced the end of his boxing career after a two-year absence from the sport

Wednesday 6 October 2021 17:11, UK

David Price says victory over David Allen was the best performance of his career

David Price, the former British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, has confirmed his retirement from boxing at the age of 38.

The Liverpudlian has announced the end of his career after a two-year absence from the sport following a defeat by Derek Chisora at The O2 Arena in October 2019.

Price finished with a record of 25 victories, including 20 knockouts, and seven losses.

David Price
Image: Price has bowed out of boxing after a defeat by Derek Chisora in 2019

He told BT Sport Boxing: "Well I haven't officially announced that I've retired, but I have. I'm not going to be fighting again. You won't see me in a boxing ring again, for a fight at least.

"That was only officially made up in my mind about six weeks ago."

Revealing his reasons for retirement, Price said: "A few factors came into it.

"I obviously haven't fought for two years, so totally inactive.

"Age, 38.

"The hunger was no longer there. That's massive, which is why your elite fighters like Tyson, like Canelo, like AJ, they have got as much money as they will ever need.

"But that hunger is still there. That's because they are fighting for glory. The glory had gone in my career."

David Price
Image: The Liverpudlian previously held British and Commonwealth belts

Price turned professional in 2009 after securing an Olympic bronze medal at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

He made an explosive entry into the paid ranks, stopping Sam Sexton, Audley Harrison and Matt Skelton while collecting British and Commonwealth belts.

Price's progress was then hindered by a number of shock setbacks, although he nearly pulled off a dramatic win over former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin in the latter stages of his career.

The Merseysider was still able to produce a dominant stoppage win over David Allen in 2019, but he would be halted by Chisora a few months later in his final bout.

