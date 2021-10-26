Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will create 'fireworks' as 'they don't like each other', says Ben Shalom

Savannah Marshall "won't back down" from Claressa Shields' "confrontational" personality when they cross paths, says BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom.

Marshall makes her UK debut on the same bill as Marshall on December 11, setting up an undisputed middleweight championship fight next year, in what would be the biggest women's bout ever.

The rival champions have both signed with BOXXER, putting them on a collision course, and Marshall recently enhanced her reputation by winning an exciting shoot-out with Lolita Muzeya by knockout.

Image: Marshall and Shields will be in separate fights on December 11

Shalom told Sky Sports about the Shields-Marshall rivalry: "People don't realise how headstrong Savannah is. She won't take any rubbish.

"She's sick of Claressa.

"Claressa is one of the best-known fighters in the sport but Savannah is convinced that she's better than her.

"Claressa is very antagonistic in person - that's her nature. She is very confrontational.

"We know they don't like each other.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall says a unification bout against Claressa Shields would be the biggest fight in women's boxing

"But they are also both elite athletes who want to prove who's the best in the sport.

"Claressa has struggled to find opponents worthy of fighting her, which led her to MMA. Now this is an extraordinary opportunity for her because, in Savannah, she might have met her match.

"They know each other from the amateurs.

"It was a very easy fight to make because they both want it. They both know it's a legacy fight, the best fight out there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marshall KO'd Muzeya in a thrilling two-round brawl

Their feud stems from when Marshall beat Shields in an amateur fight in 2012 - it is the only time that the feted American has been beaten, amateur or pro, in her career.

Shields has won gold medals at consecutive Olympics, world titles in three divisions and become undisputed in two.

Unbeaten Marshall is the WBO middleweight champion - Shields owns the IBF, WBA and WBC belts in the same division.

Shields is competing in her second MMA fight on October 27, then defends her world titles against mandatory challenger Ema Kozin on December 11 on her UK debut.

Image: Claressa Shields is a two-division undisputed champion

"We did a deal with Salita Promotions for a two-fight deal with Claressa," Shalom said. "She has a mandatory that she has to take care of.

"We are looking for an extremely tough fight for Savannah too.

"We want all the belts on the line."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title