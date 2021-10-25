Steve Robinson will be in ‘big domestic heavyweight fights’ with Dave Allen targeted, says promoter Ben Shalom

Promoter Ben Shalom said of Steve Robinson, who marked his fourth fight with a first-round knockout: "I think he's miles above the likes of Alen Babic. There are big fights perhaps with Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley."

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Monday 25 October 2021 14:19, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Newcastle heavyweight Steve Robinson scored a thunderous first-round knockout in his home city on Saturday night

Steve Robinson is “a mountain of a man” who can light up the domestic heavyweight scene against Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Robinson scored a first-round knockout in his home city of Newcastle this month after walking to the ring to 'The Lion King' music.

BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports after Robinson's fourth professional fight: "We have to be realistic with him - he's 31 but had never been picked up before.

Buy BOXXER tickets here!

Buy BOXXER tickets here!

Tickets are from only £40 for The SSE Arena, Wembley and Utilita Arena, Newcastle

"He can absolutely bang and was in the gym the next day [after his KO win]. He lives and breathes the sport.

"He's a mountain of a man, he's a real character and he has massive support in Newcastle.

Trending

"We will build him slowly. That was only his fourth fight but there are big, big domestic fights out there for him.

"He showed his power. I think he's miles above the likes of Alen Babic.

Also See:

"There are big fights perhaps with Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley."

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING WEIGH IN.METRO CENTRE,.NEWCASTLE.PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG.HEAVYWEIGHT Contest .STEVE ROBINSON and MATT BARLOW WEIGH IN BEFORE THEIR CONTEST ON BOXXER PROMOTIONS NIGHT OF CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING AT THE UTILITA ARENA,NEWCASTLE ON SATURDAY(16-10-21)
Image: Steve Robinson is 'miles ahead of Alen Babic' says Ben Shalom

Babic has stopped all of his eight opponents so far and Wardley is unbeaten in 12, while Allen recently ended his retirement by returning to the ring.

Robinson has told Sky Sports: "I would definitely love to be fighting for a title in four or five fights' time.

"I need to make sure I'm ready for the step-up in rounds, because once you've stepped up, there is no coming back down.

"You've got to be constantly rising. You're going to get people calling you out and all sorts.

"As a team, we'll do it educated and we'll make sure that the time is right and not force anything, but in four fights' time, I'm safely ready to be fighting for a title."

Steve Robinson
Image: Robinson made an impact in his home city of Newcastle

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 31 - Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema