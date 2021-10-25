Steve Robinson will be in ‘big domestic heavyweight fights’ with Dave Allen targeted, says promoter Ben Shalom

Steve Robinson is “a mountain of a man” who can light up the domestic heavyweight scene against Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Robinson scored a first-round knockout in his home city of Newcastle this month after walking to the ring to 'The Lion King' music.

BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports after Robinson's fourth professional fight: "We have to be realistic with him - he's 31 but had never been picked up before.

MONSTER KO! 😮😮



Newcastle heavyweight Steve Robinson scores a thunderous first-round knockout 💥 @Boxxer pic.twitter.com/R6ZlN0F79u — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 16, 2021

"He can absolutely bang and was in the gym the next day [after his KO win]. He lives and breathes the sport.

"He's a mountain of a man, he's a real character and he has massive support in Newcastle.

"We will build him slowly. That was only his fourth fight but there are big, big domestic fights out there for him.

"He showed his power. I think he's miles above the likes of Alen Babic.

"There are big fights perhaps with Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley."

Image: Steve Robinson is 'miles ahead of Alen Babic' says Ben Shalom

Babic has stopped all of his eight opponents so far and Wardley is unbeaten in 12, while Allen recently ended his retirement by returning to the ring.

Robinson has told Sky Sports: "I would definitely love to be fighting for a title in four or five fights' time.

"I need to make sure I'm ready for the step-up in rounds, because once you've stepped up, there is no coming back down.

"You've got to be constantly rising. You're going to get people calling you out and all sorts.

"As a team, we'll do it educated and we'll make sure that the time is right and not force anything, but in four fights' time, I'm safely ready to be fighting for a title."

Image: Robinson made an impact in his home city of Newcastle

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

October 31 - Top Rank in New York

Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas

November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles

November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool

Super-lightweight tournament

November 20 - BOXXER in London

Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola

Caroline Dubois professional debut

November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title

December 11 - BOXXER

Savannah Marshall

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin

December 11 - Top Rank in Las Vegas

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal

Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles

February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title