Steve Robinson will be in ‘big domestic heavyweight fights’ with Dave Allen targeted, says promoter Ben Shalom

Steve Robinson is “a mountain of a man” who can light up the domestic heavyweight scene against Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley, says promoter Ben Shalom.
Robinson scored a first-round knockout in his home city of Newcastle this month after walking to the ring to 'The Lion King' music.
BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports after Robinson's fourth professional fight: "We have to be realistic with him - he's 31 but had never been picked up before.
"He can absolutely bang and was in the gym the next day [after his KO win]. He lives and breathes the sport.
"He's a mountain of a man, he's a real character and he has massive support in Newcastle.
"We will build him slowly. That was only his fourth fight but there are big, big domestic fights out there for him.
"He showed his power. I think he's miles above the likes of Alen Babic.
"There are big fights perhaps with Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley."
Babic has stopped all of his eight opponents so far and Wardley is unbeaten in 12, while Allen recently ended his retirement by returning to the ring.
Robinson has told Sky Sports: "I would definitely love to be fighting for a title in four or five fights' time.
"I need to make sure I'm ready for the step-up in rounds, because once you've stepped up, there is no coming back down.
"You've got to be constantly rising. You're going to get people calling you out and all sorts.
"As a team, we'll do it educated and we'll make sure that the time is right and not force anything, but in four fights' time, I'm safely ready to be fighting for a title."
