Paulie Malignaggi and Savage Dan join BOXXER in new media roles with next-generation boxing promoter

Paulie Malignaggi and Daniel 'Savage Dan' Stewart have been appointed by BOXXER to two new Media Relations roles within the company, further strengthening the next-generation boxing promoter's ever-expanding operations.

Malignaggi becomes BOXXER's Chief Analyst and US Media Relations and will play a leading role in the signing, development and strategy of boxing talent and involvement in the media activities of fight week, starting with BOXXER's events on Saturday November 20 at the SSE Arena, Wembley, and December 11, both live on Sky Sports.

A two-time and two-weight world champion, fan-favourite Malignaggi retired from boxing in 2017 after a spectacular 16-year, 51-fight professional career in which he faced a plethora of his era's greats, including Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Zab Judah, Adrian Broner, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and Ricky Hatton.

Malignaggi said: "Having worked with BOXXER from its embryonic stages, it's been an invigorating thrill to watch the company grow from being just an idea to becoming the big promotion with a major TV deal that it is today.

"I'm looking forward to being at the SSE Arena, Wembley on November 20 and at the December 11 event to continue my participation in BOXXER's growth. I hope to see the company reach many more memorable milestones for years to come."

Stewart - known in the fight trade as 'Savage Dan' - will assume the role of BOXXER UK Media Relations and will be at the forefront of media events and communicating the company's direction and values.

A former top amateur boxer at Hollington ABC and Dale Youth ABC, Stewart has forged a successful career in entertainment as a music and sports podcast producer, working with platinum selling artists WSTRN for their hit single In2.

He has also worked with award winning artists Stormzy, Example, Big Narstie and Wretch 32 in addition to producing content for YouTube channels, including, JD Sports' 'Weighed In', Anthony Joshua's 'Road to Undisputed' and Chelsea Football Club TV 'Unscripted' and Matchday Live.

Stewart said: "The Media Relations role with BOXXER is a huge moment for me, but it's a step I've been ready and waiting for. We've been working on this for the last 12-18 months and it has fit perfectly with BOXXER securing the Sky Sports broadcast deal. What BOXXER has achieved in such a short space of time has been nothing short of phenomenal and it's going to be a very exciting time ahead."

Malignaggi and Stewart also jointly present a hugely successful BOXXER podcast with a passionate following. Mouthpiece: The Home Of Unfiltered Boxing features expert analysis, unfiltered opinions and true stories from inside the fight game with the two hosts getting to grips with the biggest boxing stories of the week.

Mouthpiece returns this week ahead of the highly-anticipated BOXXER Series Liverpool: The Super-Lightweights event on Saturday November 6 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder and CEO, said: "I'm delighted to make these hugely important appointments which reinforce the huge progress made by BOXXER. They will be a tremendous asset to the company as we continue our exponential growth in the boxing world.

"Paulie's stellar achievements in the ring means he commands respect and naturally understands and relates to the boxers. Dan has had a successful career in the entertainment industry and has a deep passion and understanding of boxing that he can relay to the media. I look forward to the contribution they will make to the BOXXER team as we build towards future success."

