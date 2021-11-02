Dave Allen welcomes domestic clash with Steve Robinson and would fight heavyweight 'mountain' in Newcastle

Newcastle's towering heavyweight Steve Robinson could be on a collision course with Dave Allen, who has welcomed a future fight in his rival's hometown.

Allen was ringside to watch Robinson's most recent victory, a dramatic one-punch knockout of Reece Barlow on the undercard for Savannah Marshall's world title victory.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom has revealed that Robinson will be targeting 'big domestic fights' such as Allen, who would relish a showdown in the north east.

"I've got a long hitlist, 50 men on there," Allen told Sky Sports.

"I'm ready for all of them. I saw Steve Robinson in Newcastle. We can have some Drago vs Rocky II over here, for me. There are loads of fights.

"I really like Steve. I've sparred him a lot, he's a really nice fella. His performance the other day was good.

"He's got a long way to go, but it was good. That's a fight for me as well."

Discussing Robinson's future plans, Shalom told Sky Sports: "He's a mountain of a man, he's a real character and he has massive support in Newcastle.

"That was only his fourth fight but there are big, big domestic fights out there for him.

"He showed his power. I think he's miles above the likes of Alen Babic.

"There are big fights perhaps with Dave Allen or Fabio Wardley."

Robinson has a light-hearted persona outside the ring, embracing comparisons to the character 'Ivan Drago' from the Rocky films, and chose a song from the Disney classic The Lion King for his ring walk.

Image: Robinson could receive a fight against Allen next year

But Doncaster's 'White Rhino' believes he would win over Robinson's local support.

"When I watched him in Newcastle, I like the Drago-Rocky thing going off," said Allen.

"I'll grow my hair, get on the weights.

"I think he's a lovely fella, but if I boxed him in Newcastle, I think I would be the crowd favourite. We know that.

"I want to headline The Metro in Newcastle before I finish. I want to go to The Metro and I want to headline it. I want you to put it out there. Dave Allen vs Steve Robinson, 2022 or 2023, Metro Arena. I love that.

"He's a nice fella. He likes Disney. I'm sure we could watch 'Lion King' together some time."

