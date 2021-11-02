Jake Paul warned by Viddal Riley: 'I can’t let him say that he can beat me - It's too far'

Viddal Riley intended to have a "traditional" boxing rise but "can’t let" Jake Paul issue challenges without a response, he said.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be in his most high-profile fight to date against Tommy Fury on December 18, in a grudge match to settle a feud that started on social media.

But the American star has incited a response from Riley, whose path he crossed in the early days of YouTuber boxing.

Image: Viddal Riley (far right) trained AnEsonGib to fight Jake Paul

"This guy says that he believes he can beat me," Riley said about Paul.

"As a fighter, and someone that is dedicating their life to the sport, he should feel that he can beat other fighters.

"But it's never come out of his mouth before. I don't think about him like that - I don't want to fight these men. I want to keep my path traditional in the ring.

Image: Viddal Riley is a boxer, YouTuber, and a social media presenter for Sky Sports

"But if he says things like that?

"I will fight Jake if it makes sense and if certain stipulations are in place.

"I won't go out of my way to hype it up, to hunt him down and say: 'You've got me next'.

"Honestly I don't care.

Image: Tommy Fury is undefeated in seven fights

"But I can't let him say that he can beat me. It's too far."

Paul had previously said: "At this point I would beat Viddal. I believe I am better than Viddal.

"I have nothing but respect for Viddal. We squashed our beef. He's great - I just think that I'm better."

Riley is a London cruiserweight contender, unbeaten in four fights, including a Las Vegas bout on the same bill as Manny Pacquiao.

Image: Paul is unbeaten in four boxing matches

He was KSI's trainer for the YouTuber boxing extravaganza against Logan Paul, which KSI won, and then trained AnEsonGib to face Jake Paul.

But Riley is now focused on resuming his own boxing career and said about a fight with the younger Paul brother: "Of course I would take it. But I won't chase it.

"I want to do my own thing and have my own career. I am not involved in the [YouTuber boxing] market."

