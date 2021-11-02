Jake Paul warned by Viddal Riley: 'I can’t let him say that he can beat me - It's too far'

Viddal Riley intended to have a "traditional" boxing rise but "can’t let" Jake Paul issue challenges without a response, he said.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will be in his most high-profile fight to date against Tommy Fury on December 18, in a grudge match to settle a feud that started on social media.
But the American star has incited a response from Riley, whose path he crossed in the early days of YouTuber boxing.
"This guy says that he believes he can beat me," Riley said about Paul.
"As a fighter, and someone that is dedicating their life to the sport, he should feel that he can beat other fighters.
Trending
- Conte appointed Tottenham head coach
- Emery in talks to become Newcastle manager
- What will Spurs look like under Conte?
- Blatter, Platini charged with fraud over £1.6m payment
- Neville warns Sancho: Don't be another Van de Beek
- Merson Says: Conte can aid Alli, but Kane still an issue
- 'Jake Paul beat me? It’s gone too far!'
- Hamilton or Verstappen? Rosberg makes pick for F1 title
- F1's revealing stats: The big gains and how Max has dominated
- Keita 'out for a while' with hamstring injury
"But it's never come out of his mouth before. I don't think about him like that - I don't want to fight these men. I want to keep my path traditional in the ring.
"But if he says things like that?
"I will fight Jake if it makes sense and if certain stipulations are in place.
"I won't go out of my way to hype it up, to hunt him down and say: 'You've got me next'.
"Honestly I don't care.
"But I can't let him say that he can beat me. It's too far."
Paul had previously said: "At this point I would beat Viddal. I believe I am better than Viddal.
"I have nothing but respect for Viddal. We squashed our beef. He's great - I just think that I'm better."
Riley is a London cruiserweight contender, unbeaten in four fights, including a Las Vegas bout on the same bill as Manny Pacquiao.
He was KSI's trainer for the YouTuber boxing extravaganza against Logan Paul, which KSI won, and then trained AnEsonGib to face Jake Paul.
But Riley is now focused on resuming his own boxing career and said about a fight with the younger Paul brother: "Of course I would take it. But I won't chase it.
"I want to do my own thing and have my own career. I am not involved in the [YouTuber boxing] market."
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
November 6 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche - IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 - BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 - BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
Florian Marku vs Jorick Luisetto
Hosea Burton vs Dan Azeez - British light-heavyweight title
November 20 - Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter - WBO welterweight title
December 11 - BOXXER
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 - Top Rank in New York
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
Jared Anderson vs Oleksandr Teslenko
Nico Ali Walsh
Xander Zayas
December 17 - Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne - IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight title