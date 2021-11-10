Josh Taylor could soon be threatened by dangerous puncher Jose Zepeda who is WBC mandatory challenger

Josh Taylor will eventually have to fight knockout artist Jose Zepeda, who is his mandatory challenger, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has revealed.

The undisputed super-lightweight champion from Edinburgh will firstly defend his titles against fellow Brit Jack Catterall on February 26, live on Sky Sports, in his homecoming fight in Scotland.

But his queue of challengers now includes Mexican-American puncher Zepeda, who demolished Josue Vargas inside one round, ruthlessly ending their heated dispute in New York last month.

Asked if Zepeda would receive a shot at Taylor, Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "Absolutely. Zepeda is the mandatory contender in the division.

"We have agreed with the organisations to take turns when there is a unified champion.

"It is the WBO's turn with Jack Catterall. Unfortunately there was an injury so their fight was postponed.

"But Zepeda is right there in line for the mandatory of the division."

Zepeda, who currently holds the WBC silver super-lightweight title, has an intimidating record of 27 knockouts in his 35 wins with just two losses.

A dislocated shoulder ruined his attempt to win a WBO title against Terry Flanagan in 2015, while he emerged with credit from a points loss to Jose Ramirez, who was beaten by Taylor in last year's undisputed title fight.

Zepeda has since made a statement by knocking out Ivan Baranchyk, an opponent who Taylor defeated on points to win his first world title.

He called out Taylor after his most recent win, saying: "Yes, 100 percent. I already fought his last opponent Ramirez. It would be a good fight but I'm ready for that.

"I'm 32 and in my prime, I want the WBC title.

"I want all the belts. I'm ready for it. I showed that."

