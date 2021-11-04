Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte yet to be confirmed with Otto Wallin still hoping to disrupt plans for WBC title fight

Otto Wallin's team still hope to receive a favourable ruling from the WBC, which could have an impact on Tyson Fury's WBC title fight against Dillian Whyte.

Fury has been ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight belt against Whyte, who was forced to pull out of a WBC interim title fight against Wallin last month after suffering a shoulder injury in training.

Wallin's promoter Dmitriy Salita has called on the WBC to reschedule the fight, with the Swedish contender hoping that victory could secure a rematch with Fury.

Image: Otto Wallin was beaten on points by Fury after a brutal battle in 2019

Salita has told Sky Sports he remains 'hopeful' that the WBC will reach a favourable resolution regarding the Whyte fight.

The New York-based promoter, who expected a decision this week, had previously said to Sky Sports: "The fight has to be rescheduled for a later date and the winner of that fight should fight Tyson Fury.

"Anything else would be unfair to the sport of boxing, and unfair to Otto Wallin.

"We're definitely going to petition the WBC to make a decision."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dillian Whyte regained the WBC interim title with a crushing KO win over Alexander Povetkin

But Whyte expects to be confirmed as the next challenger for Fury, who defended his WBC belt with a dramatic stoppage win in last month's trilogy clash with Deontay Wilder.

"It's one that I'm looking forward to," Whyte said at a press conference last week. "I think Tyson Fury will look forward to fighting me as well.

"We know each other well. We've sparred each other, we've spent time with each other, we've had all ups and downs and our beefs and stuff.

"But I think logically he'll think, 'You know what, this is a big fight, a good homecoming fight and I think it should happen.'"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fury is set to return to Britain for his next fight, says US promoter Bob Arum

Fury's US promoter Bob Arum believes a fight against Whyte "would be very attractive in the UK" but is now awaiting clarification from the WBC about Whyte's status and availability.

"It is very, very important that Tyson, having done his last five fights in the US, that he goes back and does a fight in the UK," Arum has told Sky Sports.

"He is a Brit, he has plenty of fans in the UK, and if he does a fight in the UK, then comes back to the US, he will bring 10,000 Brits with him."

Watch The BOXXER Series, a dramatic one-night tournament on Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 8pm.