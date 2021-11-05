Watch BOXXER Series fights in groundbreaking vertical viewing format exclusive to Sky Sports App

Press play and be part of history as the BOXXER Series becomes the first-ever Sky Sports Boxing event to be broadcast on the Sky Sports App in a groundbreaking vertical format.

From 8pm you can watch the exciting eight-man tournament via a FREE vertical stream fully optimised to viewing on a mobile device - and you do not have to be a Sky customer to enjoy the action.

We'll cover every angle of the BOXXER Series with two cameras focused on the corner teams as the drama unfolds, in between the frenetic rounds in Liverpool.

Traditionally, sport has been broadcast in a 16:9 landscape ratio, but the 9:16 stream on the Sky Sports App will mean that viewers can watch the boxing event in portrait mode.

Adam Smith, head of boxing development for Sky Sports, said: "We're always embracing innovation at Sky Sports Boxing and viewers can enjoy this Saturday's BOXXER Series via a vertical stream.

"It's going to be a breathless evening of action, with eight fighters battling for a big cash prize, and whether you're watching on Sky Sports, or you're out and about with your mobile phone, then you can enjoy the BOXXER Series."

Watch The BOXXER Series, a dramatic one-night tournament, in vertical format from 8pm.