BOXXER Series: Lee Appleyard shoves Levi Kinsiona as tempers flare ahead of Saturday's tournament

Lee Appleyard shoved Levi Kinsiona as tempers flared between the super-lightweights at the weigh-in for The BOXXER Series tournament in Liverpool.

Eight fighters will collide in the exciting one-night tournament, live on Sky Sports, with the winner securing a big cash prize in Liverpool.

Image: Nathan Bennett had a heated head-to-head with Kane Gardner

BOXXER Series quarter-finals:

Kane Gardner vs Nathan Bennett

Tom Farrell vs Ben Fields

Lee Appleyard vs Levi Kinsiona

Sean Dodd vs Cori Gibbs

Appleyard was drawn against Kinsiona, reigniting their rivalry after past sparring sessions, and they traded heated words before the Rotherham boxer lashed out.

"I just don't like the kid now," Appleyard told Sky Sports. "I don't like his arrogance.

"I'm going to be on his chest and I'm going to beat him up.

"You're not going to realise how busy I'm going to be."

Kinsiona shrugged off the confrontation, telling Sky Sports: "He's getting a little bit aggy.

"We don't let the emotions get the better of us.

"He's a 33-year-old man. Act your age."

Kane Gardner and Nathan Bennett were also hauled apart after they become embroiled in an angry exchange.

"I can't wait until tomorrow night now. Demolition job," said Gardner.

Every competitor weighed inside the limit, with Sean 'Masher' Dodd raising cheers from the crowd after he lifted opponent Cori Gibbs off his feet.

"It's all fun and games, but tomorrow we go to work," said Gibbs. "I'm serious tomorrow. This is my tournament."

Tom Farrell, a highly-rated amateur, is hoping to revive his career as he faces Ben Fields in his opening bout.

"There's no easy fights, everyone is capable in their own way," said Farrell.

"Ben is a tough competitor but I'm more than ready."

