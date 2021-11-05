Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says Caleb Plant will 'feel something different' as rival champions clash angrily at weigh-in

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez warns Caleb Plant that he will "feel something different" as they traded heated words at the weigh-in for their undisputed title fight.

Mexico's unified champion and the American IBF title holder had a fiery face-off ahead of their Las Vegas fight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Canelo was bang on the super-middleweight limit at 168lbs, while Plant was marginally lighter at 167lbs, and both fighters then became embroiled in an intense verbal battle.

"I say, 'You will see tomorrow. It's time'," Canelo told Showtime Sports. "I don't need to say anything. It's time. He will feel something different, believe me.

"Like I say before, for every action, there's a reaction. I feel blessed, I feel motivated for all my fans. It means a lot."

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson had joined Canelo and Plant on stage for the weigh-in.

"He was a great fighter, a legend. I'm going to be like him one day. It means a lot," said Canelo.

Plant dismissed his confrontation with Canelo, vowing to pull off a stunning upset win.

"We agree to disagree, we're going to find out Saturday night though. I promise you that," said Plant.

"I love it, you can cheer for him all you want, you can boo for me all you want. It's easy to sit in those seats, it ain't easy to stand up here. Remember that. I was born for this.

"This is my destiny."

