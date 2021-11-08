Frazer Clarke to be guided by Anthony Joshua's management team as he prepares to launch pro career

Frazer Clarke has signed with Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, ahead of his eagerly awaited entry into the professional ranks.

Clarke is set to launch his pro career in the next few months after winning a bronze medal at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 30-year-old now hopes to emulate Joshua, his former Great Britain team-mate, by winning a world heavyweight title.

Image: Clarke claimed a bronze medal in Tokyo

"I'm super excited to be joining the 258 MGT team, they have a lot of great boxers, all winners and I hope to add to the success of the team moving forward," said Clarke."

"I can't wait to get started in the pro ranks and with the help of 258 I know I will become world champion. It's going to be an exciting journey and hopefully everyone can get behind me!"

258 MGT managing director Freddie Cunningham said: "We are delighted to be working with Frazer at the start of his pro career. He has put the work in for GB over a number of years, consistently proving his ability and topping it off with bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Image: The exciting heavyweight hopes to be steered towards a world title

"It's great to add another heavyweight to our stable and we will do all we can to support him reaching the very top of the sport. Frazer has been around the team for years and we are happy that we can support him as he embarks on his professional journey.

"He has so much to offer both in and out of the ring, having captained the most successful GB boxing squad in Tokyo and we are looking forward to getting to work."