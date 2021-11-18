Florian Marku 'won’t be ducking anyone' and is 'better than his peers' at welterweight, says promoter Ben Shalom

Florian Marku "won't play second fiddle" to any domestic welterweight and is "ready for big fights" says promoter Ben Shalom.
The undefeated Albanian returns to the ring on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, against Jorick Luisetto on a bill that is topped by Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola at The SSE Arena, Wembley.
"He has only had 10 fights but used to be a kickboxer," BOXXER promoter Shalom said.
"What Florian has done in a short space of time is better than his peers in the 147lbs division.
"He feels that he needs to be respected in his own right. He doesn't want to play second fiddle to anyone.
"He is ready for these big fights but is on his own journey."
The UK-based welterweight scene includes David Avanesyan, Conor Benn, Josh Kelly and Chris Kongo.
But Marku's appeal to a wider audience separates him from his rivals, explains Shalom: "He wants to fight in Albania next year.
"He has an amazing following who follow him around the UK. Where he is different to Conor Benn or Josh Kelly is that he has a genuinely loyal following, which is very important to any fighter who wants to get to the top.
"Florian will be in the biggest fights and won't be ducking anyone."
Marku most recently beat Maxim Prodan in a grudge fight after a fiery press conference that saw him shove his opponent, then get hauled away by security guards.
The 29-year-old can now take another step towards a world title fight after he defeated Prodan on points to claim the IBF international title, propelling himself up to No 12 in the IBF rankings.
