Keyshawn Davis vows to fulfil his 'destiny' as a world champion after relaunching pro career with Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis has vowed to fulfil his "destiny" by becoming an undisputed world champion after America's red-hot prospect relaunched his pro career with Top Rank.

The talented 22-year-old showcased his dazzling skills at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, returning with a silver medal after he emerged with credit from a lightweight final against the revered Cuban Andy Cruz.

Davis was predictably in demand, with Top Rank winning the battle for his signature, while his older brother Kelvin Davis also committed his future to the promotional team.

Image: Keyshawn Davis is one of the most exciting talents in America

You can hear the excitement in the voice of Davis as he speaks about the next step in an already successful boxing career.

The Virginia native known as 'The Businessman' had no doubts that Top Rank were the right fit for him and his boxing family, now that his amateur days are behind him.

Davis told Sky Sports: "I feel like other promotors were just interested in me, but I carry a brand with my brothers, our brand DB3.

"I feel like Top Rank was a no brainer, they understood the importance of the brand and they gave us a great deal which is undeniable."

Image: Kelvin Davis has joined Keyshawn in Top Rank's promotional stable

This was the main priority for Davis and his siblings, although he first enjoyed a well earned rest and more public attention than normal.

"After the Olympics I had a lot of catching up to do and I needed to get back in the rhythm of living daily life. I was on the road for two months," he said.

"I've been treated so well in my city and state. Every time I step out the house, people are either staring at me, wanting a picture or congratulating me.

"The love is different now and it's like I'm a bit of a star already. I seem to have gained more respect than I already had.

"On getting home, I gave myself two and a half weeks of chilling, although I was making sure my weight wasn't shooting to high because after the Olympics I was in the best shape of my life. You do not want to lose all that momentum."

🌪𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑🧨



New @trboxing signing @richardtorrez21 cannot wait to get started in the pro ranks and has big ambitions🔝🔜 pic.twitter.com/bv7wRDHRSs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 18, 2021

"In terms of business I was getting my ducks in row. Talking daily with my family about how we were going to move forward."

On returning to the daily rigours of boxing, his first day back in training camp was certainly a challenging one.

"In my first session back, I sparred Crawford. That was a great experience as the last time I sparred him I was 19 and I'm 22 now. He tested my skills and my will, and was definitely pushing me."

Speaking ahead of Crawford's ruthless stoppage of Shawn Porter on Saturday, Davis had predicted that the WBO welterweight champion would overcome his most accomplished opponent.

"I understand boxing and if you just stick to the basics when facing a pressure fighter, use the jab, keep your hands up, work the body, if you stick to the basics of boxing a super-offensive fighter will never beat you," said Davis.

"Pressure fighters don't focus on their defence, they are open to a lot of shots. Crawford knows how to deal with it.

"He knows not to go to war with Porter like Errol Spence Jr did."

Davis expects to join his brother on the undercard as Ukrainian star Vasyl Lomachenko takes on Richard Commey in New York on December 11, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm fighting at lightweight; my brother Kelvin is fighting at super lightweight," he said. "We are both top prospects and they are going to move us fast, beginning on December 11.

"I'm fighting a Mexican while my brother is fighting Corey Champion, the guy from the double knockout on a Top Rank card.

💥𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞... 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛... 𝗔 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗚!💥@VasylLomachenko showed against Masayoshi Nakatani that the lightweight division still has plenty to worry about😓



📺Lomachenko v Commey | Dec 12th | @SkySportsBoxing | @trboxing pic.twitter.com/XeBTco6RJs — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 23, 2021

"We all know how Mexicans fight, they are all rugged and tough, but I feel like it should be a first round win for me."

Both Keyshawn and Kelvin are hoping for a hectic schedule next year.

"I would like to have at least four fights in 2022, possibly up to six.

"By the end of 2022 I should be fighting in 10-round bouts, then we should be ranked by 2023 for a belt with a sanctioning body."

Davis put his professional aspirations on hold to pursue success in the Olympics, but he had previously racked up three wins in the paid ranks, including two appearances on the undercard for Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

The Mexican star most recently became the undisputed super-middleweight king, a rare feat that Davis has boldly predicted he can fulfil himself.

Image: Keyshawn Davis wants to win world titles in a variety of divisions

"I want to be world champion as quickly as possible, whenever that time may be," he said. "That is something I am already destined for and I want to be more than that.

"I want to be something more extravagant than a world champion. I want to be an undisputed, multi-weight world champion. A first world title will just be the beginning and make me hungrier.

"I feel like Canelo Alvarez has been doing it the best, doing it the way he wants in different weight classes. I want to be one of the fighters that can do something like that."

Confidence is key in boxing. You can never accuse Davis of being short of that.