Richard Riakporhe will receive world title fight ‘in a matter of time’ after latest KO, says promoter Ben Shalom

Richard Riakporhe has a WBC title opportunity “there for him” but could also pursue a fight with Lawrence Okolie, his promoter Ben Shalom said.
Riakporhe knocked out Olanrewaju Durodola on Saturday night to claim the WBC silver belt and earn a future shot at the cruiserweight championship.
"But he is also well ranked with all the governing bodies," BOXXER promoter Shalom told Sky Sports.
"It could be Okolie or Mairis Briedis next year.
"[WBC champion] Ilunga Makabu makes the most sense.
"It's only a matter of time before he gets his shot."
The WBC last week permitted Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to sensationally aim for a title in a fifth division by challenging Makabu.
Riakporhe has warned Canelo: "It is a big ask to fight somebody of Makabu's weight. Canelo has to put on 30lbs of good muscle to compete."
Riakporhe may have to wait for Canelo to fight for the WBC title, but he revealed before winning at the weekend: "Mauricio Sulaiman sent a message saying: 'This is a major opportunity for you'."
Shalom said: "Mauricio is really keen on Richard. He has seen how Richard has blasted through the domestic division like nobody else before in so few fights.
"The WBC title fight is there for him."
Riakporhe is undefeated in 13 fights but, should he be forced to wait for his chance at a world title by the WBC, he is currently ranked at No 13 by the WBO, where London rival Okolie is the champion.
Okolie was ringside for Riakporhe's knockout on Saturday.
Shalom said about Riakporhe's increasing threat: "He had been out of the ring for so long that he needed activity. In his first performance he was rusty but, this time, he had extra confidence. He took it in his stride.
"He boxed an experienced opponent and looked patient and strong.
"He is set up perfectly now for world title contention.
"Nobody can deny now that he is within the top two cruiserweights in Britain."
Riakporhe vowed about smashing Durodola: "Listen, I'm a beast. That's not my level.
"Give me activity and I will show the world what I can do.
"I'm a monster and it's just a matter of time. All of these guys have been hiding from me for a period of time and now, we're on the scene, and they have to mention my name."