Tommy Fury warns Jake Paul to expect first-round knockout: 'He will realise that I'm not a YouTuber'

Tommy Fury vowed to prove his credentials by knocking out Jake Paul inside one round when they got into a bad-tempered argument ahead of their grudge fight.

Paul sat in a swimming pool and shouted back-and-forth with Fury over a press conference on Wednesday before their animosity, which began on social media, gets settled inside the ring on December 18.

"Talking doesn't win fights," Tommy Fury said. "I'm not engaged in all this because I don't care.

Image: Tommy Fury won his US debut on Paul's undercard

"I'm not using Instagram because I don't care.

"When he jumps through the ropes he will realise that I'm not a YouTuber."

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, acting as his younger brother's trainer for this fight, said: "Poor old Jake Paul will get severely knocked out.

Image: Jake Paul has won all four of his fights

"[Jake and Logan Paul] are not fighters. Tommy will knock him into next week."

Paul shouted back: "He doesn't have a chin. He's never been hit hard by anybody.

"He has fought nobody. He couldn't crack an egg!"

Tommy Fury said: "After our last fights on the same card, I rocked up with four people to his after-party.

Image: Tommy Fury is undefeated in seven fights

"I saw him and what did he do? He didn't [do anything]. He sent a security man over to say: 'Please leave'.

"When he gets in the ring with me, he will find his level. He'll be out in the first round."

Paul responded: "Tommy is a fan of mine. He asked me for a picture back in 2017."

Tommy Fury hit back: "I asked [Jake's brother] Logan Paul! You are living off your brother's name!"

Image: Jake Paul beat former UFC champ Tyron Woodley

Paul claimed his training camp has been longer and has included a higher calibre of sparring partners than Fury's, and he traded insults with his opponent's father John.

"You are vicariously living through your sons," Paul told John Fury.

YouTube sensation Paul has won all four of his boxing matches since turning professional - he has most recently beaten two ex-UFC fighters.

Tommy Fury is undefeated in seven pro fights.