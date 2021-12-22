Amir Khan and Kell Brook will face a 'six-figure' fine if they miss 149lbs weight limit for grudge fight, says promoter Ben Shalom

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will be fined a "six-figure" fee for every pound above the agreed limit if they miss weight, confirmed promoter Ben Shalom.

Khan and Brook will finally meet inside the ring on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in the biggest all-British fight outside of the heavyweight division.

They have agreed to collide at 149lbs (two pounds above the welterweight limit) after arguing at a press conference over which division to meet in.

"They are both taking the weight seriously," said BOXXER promoter Shalom, who confirmed the existence of a six-figure fine for every pound above 149lbs that Khan and Brook weigh.

"There shouldn't be problems with the weight because they are so motivated.

"Despite the huge financial penalties, we expect both fighters to come prepared."

Brook had previously said to Khan: "I have bent over backwards for your demands."

Khan mocked Brook: "You are half retired now. You look overweight!"

Shalom added: "I am hearing that Amir is in amazing shape and is training really well with Terence Crawford's team.

"We are going to have to see the very best of Brook.

"I spoke to Brook's nutritionist who can't believe the progress they are making.

"They say Brook hasn't been this motivated since his fight with Errol Spence Jr.

"This means everything to Brook. They are seeing a different side to him.

"We will see the best of both guys. They are taking it extremely seriously - they will train on Christmas Day!"