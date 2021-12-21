Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will meet in mid-2022 in 'the best female fight of all time' says Ben Shalom

Savannah Marshall insists Claressa Shields does not get "under her skin" - and says their dream match-up is "on track" for next year.

The feted American Shields will make her UK debut on January 29, live on Sky Sports, against Ema Kozin in a defence of her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight championships.

She is then set to take on WBO champion Marshall to decide the division's undisputed titleholder in 2022.

Image: Claressa Shields is live on Sky Sports on January 29

"It's on track for the summer," Marshall said. "It's in my sights.

"She doesn't get under my skin. We go way back - like old pals!"

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom said: "Claressa was struggling for opportunities because she was too good.

"She now actually has someone to rival her. We'll see the best Claressa over her next couple of fights.

"It will end with those two together in the best female fight of all time.

"We want Claressa back in the ring defending her title and for Savannah to gain another.

"They will meet in May or June next year.

"Savannah will be back in February in Newcastle after a hand injury. She will be looking at stepping up to win another title."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marshall: Fight with Shields is the biggest ever in women's boxing

Undefeated duo Shields and Marshall both signed with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER with a view to realising their collision course.

The grudge goes back nine years to when Marshall beat Shields in an amateur bout - she is the only person ever, amateur or pro, to defeat the brilliant American.

Just months later Shields, as a 17-year-old, won the first of her back-to-back Olympic gold medals.

Shields is now a three-weight world champion and two-division undisputed champion.

But she recently lost an MMA fight, and Marshall told Sky Sports in response: "She needs to hurry up and get over it. She can't sit around crying in a dark room.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Claressa Shields hits out at Jake Paul!

"It's been a long time since she lost.

"If anything, I hope it gives her a kick up the backside and gets her back on track."

Shields recently upped the ante in their rivalry by revealing her side of a previously secret sparring story between them, dating back to 2016.

"The sparring session was simple," she said. "I had my hands down the entire time. She could not land a punch on me.

"We were supposed to do two rounds, then switch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields traded verbals

"But I told the coach: 'No. Let her stay here and take this whupping for four rounds. I don't want to switch'.

"I pulverised her for four rounds."

Marshall's withering response was: "She threw about 10 shots in the whole four rounds and that was it.

"Can you batter someone with just 10 shots?

"I'm surprised she hasn't said that I was on the canvas!"

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles