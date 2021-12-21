Tommy Fury 'extremely unlucky' to miss Jake Paul fight and can reschedule bout in 2022, says promoter Frank Warren

Tommy Fury could reschedule the Jake Paul fight early next year and will be a "different proposition" for the YouTube star, says promoter Frank Warren.

The unbeaten British contender was forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against Paul last weekend after suffering from a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

Paul instead knocked out Tyron Woodley in a rematch, but Tommy Fury's promoter Frank Warren intends to rearrange a big clash between the British contender and the social media sensation.

Image: Tommy Fury still wants to settle his feud with Jake Paul, says promoter Frank Warren

"We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022," Warren told Sky Sports.

"Jake said that Tommy Fury was 'lucky' he wasn't in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury.

"A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jake Paul directed his anger at Tommy Fury during last week's press conference

Paul had worn a Union Jack themed outfit to the ring for the Woodley fight, which included a message to Tommy Fury on his robe.

It read: "Hey Tommy, wish you could've been here but watching from a TV is cool too."

He also referred to the Brit in his post-fight interview, saying: "Tommy Fury is lucky that he wasn't in there tonight, because Tyron is way tougher. He has that experience.

Image: Tyron Woodley was dramatically stopped by Paul in the sixth round on Saturday

"Tommy probably would have looked a lot worse than that [Woodley knockout] - and that was pretty bad."

A big right hand had dropped Woodley face first on the canvas in the sixth round as Paul extended his undefeated record to five victories.

"I got the highlight reel knockout setting up that shot, because I knew he was going to try and catch the right hand coming straight, so I had to loop it around like a hook," said Paul.

Image: Tommy Fury has a seven-fight unbeaten record

Woodley was beaten by split decision in his first fight with Paul, but the former UFC champion admitted he made a costly defensive lapse in the return bout.

"I had both hands up, I knew it was coming," said Woodley.

"I was ready to block the overhand and I don't know if he delayed it.

"Even if he didn't delay it, I don't know why I dropped my hand.

"In this sport, it can only take one mistake. Literally one mistake."