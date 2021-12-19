Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz and warns 'nobody is safe - the potential is unlimited'

Jake Paul has challenged the UFC’s top fighters, including Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, after extending his unbeaten boxing rise.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer landed his best knockout yet, blasting ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley to the canvas in the sixth round of their rematch on Saturday night.

He is unbeaten in five fights and, after taking a break, plans to return in the second half of 2022 against even stiffer competition.

Image: Jake Paul KO'd Tyron Woodley. Pic via @ShowtimeBoxing

Paul issued a warning to UFC president Dana White by calling out McGregor, Diaz, Kamaru Usman, and Jorge Masvidal.

"I will embarrass them, too," he said. "I promise you that."

Diaz and Masvidal were ringside for Paul's latest win.

Image: Diaz and McGregor are on Paul's hit-list

Paul said about his future: "People should be scared. Nobody is safe. Everyone is on high alert.

"It's scary to try to put a cap on where this could go.

"The potential is unlimited. It's up to me, my team, how hard I work. I am motivated.

Image: Jake Paul landed a big right hand. Pic via @ShowtimeBoxing

"After two years as a professional, this is astronomical. I would love to fight higher opposition as I go.

"Maybe, when the time is right, I'll go for the world title.

"Four massive fights in 13 months - nobody in the history of boxing has done what I've done at this age.

"The only person as active as me is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Image: Woodley dramatically crashed to the floor. Pic via @ShowtimeBoxing

"I've knocked out everyone that I've fought. Turned them all into memes!

"I'm ready to fight whoever - professional boxer or UFC champions."

Prior to his fight on Saturday night, Paul had named Canelo and even his own brother Logan Paul as future opponents.

Image: Paul has closed the door on ever facing Fury

But he closed the door on ever facing Tommy Fury.

The younger brother of the WBC heavyweight champion was scheduled to fight Paul but withdrew with "a severe chest infection and broken ribs" and was replaced at two weeks' notice by Woodley.

"Tommy Fury is lucky he wasn't in there because Tyron is way tougher," Paul said.

"Tommy would have looked even worse than that."

Image: Paul overcame a cut caused by an accidental elbow. Pic via @ShowtimeBoxing

Paul sustained a bad cut due to an accidental elbow but said: "It doesn't faze me. I've been through harder stuff in my life. I actually like it because now I look like a fighter!"

Woodley, who lost his first fight with Paul via split decision but was dramatically knocked out on Saturday night, said: "I never discredited his power. I have to put respect on his name."

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles