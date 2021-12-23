Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua 'will fight at least once' predicts Top Rank's Todd DuBoef

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will still collide in the heavyweight division's most in-demand fight "because the people want it", said Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

WBC champion Fury is in talks for a defence against Dillian Whyte, while Joshua is set to rematch Oleksandr Usyk in an attempt to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts in 2022.

Negotiations for the British rivals to meet in an undisputed world title clash dramatically fell apart this year, but Fury's US promotional team still believe there is huge public demand for the fight.

"I would love to see Fury against Joshua, Usyk and Whyte," said Top Rank's DuBoef.

"It's about what the people want to see.

"Regardless of the order - Fury vs Joshua is what the people want to see.

"Regardless of one guy getting out-boxed one night, it doesn't matter because they each have great fanbases and personalities.

"We, as people involved, owe the people to serve what they want.

"I think Fury and Joshua will fight at least once, because the people want it.

"If Joshua and Usyk do the rematch and Usyk looks sensational again, then maybe the public will say, 'We want Fury vs Usyk'.

"Joshua says he had an off-night. He has to establish his dominance, like he did against Andy Ruiz Jr.

"Joshua has to take his career to that elevated state again by erasing his off-night. That is important.

"He is a great ambassador for the sport and a great champion. The more successful he and Fury are, the more successful boxing is.

"The dynamic nature of uncertainty creates real interest.

"Tyson is in a wonderful position. He came in as an opponent for Deontay Wilder who was down and out.

"His personality has taken over the world."

What are the dream fights for 2022?

"There are fights between 130lbs and 140lbs which are interesting," said DuBoef.

"We have Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza coming up which is fantastic.

"Teofimo Lopez will move from 135lbs to 140lbs. Then 'the king' Josh Taylor fights in Scotland against Jack Catterall on February 26, live on Sky Sports.

"Vasiliy Lomachenko and the lightweights - I am fascinated to see what happens there.

"Could Lomachenko fight Shakur Stevenson? That would be an incredible fight.

"Loma vs George Kambosos Jr?

"Shakur against Oscar Valdez or Emanuel Navarrete?

"I would love a rematch between 'Monster' Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire.

"These are high-level fights with incredible skills."

