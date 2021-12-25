Frazer Clarke is 'Britain's next heavyweight superstar' as timing is perfect, says promoter Ben Shalom

Frazer Clarke can become "Britain's next heavyweight superstar" as he launches his professional career at the perfect time, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Team GB's exciting powerhouse has signed an exclusive long-term promotional agreement to enter the pro ranks with BOXXER and Sky Sports early next year.

After returning from Tokyo with an Olympic bronze medal, Clarke now hopes to make a big impact in the top division, and will plan his route to a world title with Shalom.

The start of something special?

Frazer Clarke: "I feel the best I've ever felt. The people I'm working with down at Loughborough University, they are doing everything to ensure I'm more than ready to go. I've got great people down there, great facilities.

"The training plan is bang on. I'll be more than ready for February if that's when it's time to go.

"I've got to be moved correct, not fast. It's a learning process. I've had to drop my ego, drop everything. Forget everything I've done in the amateurs. It's time to refocus, a new challenge for me to learn new skills."

Ben Shalom: "I've had some great signings in recent weeks, some great moments, some great announcements, but heavyweight boxing is the most exciting division.

"It's the one the fans love and we think we've got the next British heavyweight superstar. He could have gone anywhere, he could have signed for anyone, so to get it over the line is amazing.

"He's a fighter that everyone can relate to, every sports fan. I think we'll start to see his personality over the next six months come out. Everyone in boxing already knows his personality, but we think everyone else is going to love him."

Should we expect a busy schedule in 2022?

Frazer Clarke: "We're going to do things the right way, the proper way, and along the way, we'll create such a good buzz and hopefully get people from all corners of England down there.

"This is sports entertainment. I want to have good nights, up and down the country. Create a buzz.

"If big Frazer is in the venue, you're going to have a good night. It's as simple as that."

Ben Shalom: "We'll be taking him around the country, building his profile. The fans are going to really take to him.

"That's what I'm most excited about - is getting him out there, on the big shows, and getting him in front of the fans. They've got a new heavyweight to get excited about.

"I think what we've got is a ready-made heavyweight. Yes we're going to make smart moves, but he's been an experienced amateur. He's been trained very well over the past five to 10 years and he's coming in fresh and his style suits the pro game.

"He doesn't want to mess around. He wants to be in competitive fights early on. We're going to see someone in the next two-to-three years, he's going to be competing."

Will you seek advice from Anthony Joshua?

Frazer Clarke: "He messaged after the Olympics, congratulating me, and when I signed with 258 (Joshua's management company), obviously that brought us a bit closer together. He was over the moon for me and happy for me.

"I've made it quite clear that's someone whose career I'm really trying to emulate. I've seen it from day one and I've seen the work he's put in, and the way he's progressed. The way he was moved and matched was, for me, one of the best careers I've seen unfold in boxing. I've been a boxing fan for a long time.

"He's on the end of a phone and he's one of those people that have been there and done it. I'd be silly to have that access to him and not use that advice. Definitely that will be a phone call I'm looking forward to."

An exciting new era at heavyweight?

Frazer Clarke: "I think the guys at the top at the minute have done fantastic things. I feel like they're going to get to a stage where there is no-one else for them to fight.

"Then it's up to the next crop, for us to come through rejuvenated and put that energy we've already got into the division and make some good fights."

Ben Shalom: "He's got everything to go all the way. There's champions around, but he's going to be coming through. In the next 12-18 months, there's going to be big opportunities for him.

"He's got all the experience he needed and he got his Olympic medal, which he always wanted. He had a lot of wins in the amateurs. He won Commonwealth gold, he's now got his Olympic medal. The timing is perfect."