Jake Paul aims dig at Tommy Fury during weigh-in for rematch with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul wore a T-shirt mocking Tommy Fury while he weighed in on Friday night for his fight with Tyron Woodley.
Fury was forced to withdraw from facing Paul due to "a severe chest infection and a broken rib", and was replaced by Woodley, who lost to the YouTuber-turned-boxer in their first meeting earlier this year.
Paul posed in a T-shirt that said: "Tommy this could have been you."
He weighed in at 191lbs, two pounds heavier than Woodley.
"It's a different Jake Paul that you are going to see," he told Showtime.
Trending
- Conte: Liverpool are template for success
- The Ashes: England 197-6 at tea, trail Australia by 276 LIVE!
- Papers: Lingard, Martial set for Man Utd exit
- Transfer Centre latest: Man Utd after triple swoop
- PL predictions: More away day struggles for Arsenal?
- Beterbiev survives terrible cut to KO Browne
- Borland wins with nine-darter on Ally Pally debut; Wright sails through
- The top 10 F1 drivers of the 2021 season
- Arteta expresses confidence in Arsenal leadership group
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
Woodley promised: "It will be a short night.
"Nobody will second-guess me after.
"Thank you for bringing the dog out of me."
A fiery stare-down at the weigh-in featured Paul screaming in his rival's face before they were separated.
Paul has already incentivised Woodley with a $500,000 bonus if he can win by knockout.
Paul was taken the eight-round distance for the first time by the former UFC champion, but won a split decision in their first fight.
He is undefeated in four pro fights and has targeted Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and even his own brother Logan Paul for future battles.
Paul and Woodley step back into the ring in Florida on Saturday night.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Saturday January 29 - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Saturday February 26 - Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles