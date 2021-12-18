Jake Paul aims dig at Tommy Fury during weigh-in for rematch with Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul wore a T-shirt mocking Tommy Fury while he weighed in on Friday night for his fight with Tyron Woodley.

Fury was forced to withdraw from facing Paul due to "a severe chest infection and a broken rib", and was replaced by Woodley, who lost to the YouTuber-turned-boxer in their first meeting earlier this year.

Paul posed in a T-shirt that said: "Tommy this could have been you."

Image: Paul poses with a T-shirt mocking Tommy Fury at the weigh-in

He weighed in at 191lbs, two pounds heavier than Woodley.

"It's a different Jake Paul that you are going to see," he told Showtime.

Image: Paul and Woodley will fight again on Saturday night

Woodley promised: "It will be a short night.

"Nobody will second-guess me after.

"Thank you for bringing the dog out of me."

Image: Woodley is a former UFC champion

A fiery stare-down at the weigh-in featured Paul screaming in his rival's face before they were separated.

Paul has already incentivised Woodley with a $500,000 bonus if he can win by knockout.

Paul was taken the eight-round distance for the first time by the former UFC champion, but won a split decision in their first fight.

Image: Jake Paul is undefeated in four fights

He is undefeated in four pro fights and has targeted Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and even his own brother Logan Paul for future battles.

Paul and Woodley step back into the ring in Florida on Saturday night.

