Jake Paul emphatically knocks out Tyron Woodley in sixth round of rematch – his most impressive KO yet

Jake Paul landed a stunning one-punch knockout to dramatically drop Tyron Woodley to the canvas and end their rematch inside six rounds on Saturday night in Florida.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer won their first fight via split decision earlier this year but concluded this rivalry in the most emphatic possible way, by blasting the former UFC champion to the floor.
Paul was forced to overcome the adversity of a cut, and blood seeping down his face, which was caused by an accidental elbow from Woodley in the third round.
Woodley had vowed to be more aggressive than in their first fight, and had the incentive of a $500,000 bonus if he won by knockout, but the crisper punches were coming from Paul.
Moments after Paul was bloodied, Woodley flung a series of shots to trouble his rival.
It was the most danger Paul had faced in his career.
But he responded well - not allowing Woodley to build any momentum.
Then suddenly in the sixth round, Paul launched a right hand which landed flush on Woodley's jaw, and face-planted his opponent to the canvas.
It was a sensational knockout which the social media superstar celebrated by leaping onto the ropes.
Woodley, who had never boxed before facing Paul, stepped into this fight at short notice to replace Tommy Fury who withdrew with "a severe chest infection and broken ribs".
Paul criticised Fury in his post-fight celebrations.
Paul is undefeated in five professional fights since beginning his career amid the YouTuber boxing craze.
