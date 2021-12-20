Errol Spence Jr set to fight Yordenis Ugas in welterweight title unification fight - what now for Terence Crawford?

Errol Spence Jr, the dream opponent for Terence Crawford, is instead set to fight Yordenis Ugas keeping the world's two premier welterweights apart again.

IBF and WBC champion Spence Jr is expected to face WBA titleholder Ugas to unify their belts in their first fight of 2022.

The WBA approved the fight after Eimantas Stanionis, Ugas' mandatory challenger, agreed to step aside.

Image: Errol Spence Jr is IBF and WBC champion

The agreement leaves WBO champion Crawford in the dark in his long pursuit of Spence Jr.

Crawford said to Spence Jr: "You are lying saying you called me? Don't do that. That's a bad look when you lie to the people."

Spence Jr said about facing Ugas: "I'm doing all the heavy lifting."

Ugas said: "Thanks to the WBA for doing the right thing. It is an award for my dedication, and for being a brave man in and out of the ring.

"I will be fighting one of the best [pound-for-pound]. I'm a warrior. First Cuban fighting for three belts one night."

Ugas opened the door to later facing Crawford: "This fight is the first step to having an undisputed champ at 147lbs in 2022."

Spence Jr was due to unify the IBF, WBA and WBC belts against Manny Pacquiao in the summer, but was forced to withdraw with an eye injury.

Ugas replaced Spence Jr and defeated Pacquiao, sending the legend into retirement, and claiming the WBA title.

Crawford then impressively became the first man to stop former welterweight champion Shawn Porter - a feat that Spence Jr could not achieve when they shared the ring.

Porter said afterwards: "The fight with Errol Spence Jr which went 12 rounds was not as tough as the fight with Terence Crawford."

Spence Jr had been ringside to watch Crawford beat Porter.

"He was at my fight? That boy said he would never come to my fight but now he's at my fight," Crawford said.

"You saw what I did compared to what he did [against Porter].

"Who's No 1 in the welterweight division now?

"You all know who I want. I've been calling him out. Maybe I'll go up to 154lbs.

"Maybe Spence Jr will fight me."

What options does Crawford have?

Josh Taylor will defend his undisputed super-lightweight championship against Jack Catterall in Glasgow on February 26, live on Sky Sports.

Taylor holds all the belts that Crawford once owned and has plotted to move up a division to fight the unbeaten American.

"There was some sizing up going up," Taylor said about coming face to face with Crawford.

Taylor called himself a "potential future opponent" for Crawford.

Vergil Ortiz Jr, the prodigious American talent who is unbeaten in 18 fights, is also a fascinating option for Crawford.

Ortiz Jr is ranked at No 1 by the WBO.

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, one of American boxing's most exciting emerging fighters, is ranked at No 2.

