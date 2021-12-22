Tommy Fury says Jake Paul would have been knocked out in the opening round if they had fought last weekend and insists "my time will come" to settle their rivalry.

The British contender was forced out of a scheduled fight against Paul after suffering from a severe chest infection and a broken rib and the YouTube star instead knocked out Tyron Woodley in their rematch last weekend.

Fury was far from impressed by Paul's sixth-round stoppage and remains confident that he would quickly settle their feud in a rescheduled fight.

Speaking to Dev Sahni for Unibet Lowdown, Fury said: "If that was me in the ring on Saturday night, it wouldn't have got out of the opening bell.

"Let's have it right. Watch that first round and then watch the first round of me, my first fight back coming out of Love Island. Is he any better than that guy? No, he's not.

"The guy I fought coming out of Love Island had 30 professional boxing bouts and was a world kickboxing champion. Be what he is, but that's what I would have done to him, because people who come out and don't do anything, they get put to sleep.

"I'd have been smashing the jabs out there. He doesn't move his head and then fold up with the right hand. He just wouldn't have been there, because it was that bad. It was a bad, terrible fight."

The 22-year-old also revealed his bitter disappointment after being denied a high-profile showdown against Paul in front of a huge audience in America.

"I'm not good, to be honest with you," he said. "I've not been on social media since I posted the video online of me obviously coming out and explaining why the fight is off. I've not posted anything on social media. I've not even been on social media, because I'm just not interested in it.

"I've been in probably the lowest point that I've ever been in, in my entire life. I've never felt or experienced anything so low, because imagine having everything that you could ever dreamt for and then having it ripped away from you by no fault of your own. It's a bitter pill to swallow."

Promoter Frank Warren has confirmed to Sky Sports that he intends to rearrange the Fury vs Paul fight.

"We will be looking to reschedule in early 2022," Warren told Sky Sports.

"Jake said that Tommy Fury was 'lucky' he wasn't in there but really Tommy was extremely unlucky to miss out with his injury.

"A fit Tommy Fury is a very different proposition to Tyron Woodley."