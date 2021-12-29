Tyson Fury 'absolutely ecstatic' after winning two Ring Magazine awards following epic fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury is "absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed" after receiving two awards from The Ring Magazine following his thrilling victory over Deontay Wilder.

Britain's heavyweight star claimed the 'Fight of the Year' and 'Round of the Year' awards from The Ring Magazine after he retained his WBC title and Ring Magazine belt with a dramatic stoppage of Wilder in October.

Fury climbed off the canvas twice in the fourth round, while Wilder was floored in the third, 10th and 11th round in Las Vegas.

Image: Fury finally stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round

"I'm absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed to be recognized by Ring Magazine yet again," said Fury when accepting the 'Fight of the Year' award.

"That's more awards to add to the collection and more plaques to put on the wall. I'm absolutely delighted, and I'd like to give a big shout out to Deontay Wilder because I needed a dance partner in order to win this award.

"It was a great fight but not so great for me and Deontay because fights like that knock years off your life, but it was an epic battle and a great trilogy. It was definitely all worth it.

Britain has a formidable crop of heavyweights, but where would you rank the biggest names in a top five? 🇬🇧👇 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) December 28, 2021

"There was a lot of talk that it was one of the best heavyweight fights in recent years and it was a great thing to be a part of."

Fury had appeared to be on the brink of his first professional defeat when he was dropped twice amid a ferocious fightback by Wilder.

"It was a tough old three minutes," said Fury about his 'Round of the Year' award.

"When you're sparring in the gym, you're not getting dropped like that, then bang, all of a sudden you're in a fight where there's three knockdowns in two rounds.

Image: Fury had to overcome two knockdowns in the fourth round

"It was crazy! That's the first time I've been dropped twice in one round. Everybody thought it was over but not me. I always knew I was going to get up and win the fight."

Fury has previously won 'Fighter of the Year' in 2015 and 2020 (co-winner alongside Teofimo Lopez in 2020) and is the only British fighter to win that award twice.

His first fight against Wilder, which ended in a split decision draw, had earned the 'Round of the Year' award in 2018.