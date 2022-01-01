Boxing in Britain suspended in January to allow medics to prioritise work with NHS during pandemic

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has suspended all boxing in January to allow doctors and medical experts to prioritise their work with NHS during Covid-19 pandemic.

The Board confirmed to Sky Sports News on New Year's Day that the decision had been taken due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with doctors and medical experts required to prioritise their work with the NHS.

It means Chris Eubank Jr's fight against Liam Williams, scheduled to take place on January 29th, will be delayed until February at the earliest.

"Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, Boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January," the Board said in a statement.

"A further review by the Medical Panel and Stewards will take place prior to the planned recommencement of Boxing in February."

Tyson Fury is "absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed" after receiving two awards from The Ring Magazine following his thrilling victory over Deontay Wilder.

Image: Tyson Fury climbed off the canvas twice to eventually stop Deontay Wilder

Britain's heavyweight star claimed the 'Fight of the Year' and 'Round of the Year' awards from The Ring Magazine after he retained his WBC title and Ring Magazine belt with a dramatic stoppage of Wilder in October.

Fury climbed off the canvas twice in the fourth round, while Wilder was floored in the third, 10th and 11th round in Las Vegas.

"I'm absolutely ecstatic and overwhelmed to be recognized by Ring Magazine yet again," said Fury when accepting the 'Fight of the Year' award.

"That's more awards to add to the collection and more plaques to put on the wall. I'm absolutely delighted, and I'd like to give a big shout out to Deontay Wilder because I needed a dance partner in order to win this award.

"It was a great fight but not so great for me and Deontay because fights like that knock years off your life, but it was an epic battle and a great trilogy. It was definitely all worth it.

"There was a lot of talk that it was one of the best heavyweight fights in recent years and it was a great thing to be a part of."