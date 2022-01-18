Chris Kongo will target Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan: 'He is underrated - there is a lot of opportunity'

Chris Kongo is "refreshed" and "can now really succeed" in a bustling domestic welterweight scene, says promoter Ben Shalom.

Kongo has licked his wounds after losing his undefeated record to Michael McKinson and will relaunch his career with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER by throwing himself into fights with major names.

"It was an awkward fight for him against McKinson," said Shalom. "He wasn't happy with his training. He feels that he wasn't in the right camp and wasn't learning in the right way.

Image: Chris Kongo is among a thriving division with Conor Benn and Josh Kelly

"He went into that fight blind to what McKinson could bring to the table.

"But Kongo has never turned anyone down. I feel like he got caught out against McKinson.

"Now he has a new set-up with Ben Davison and he feels refreshed.

"He is an exciting, underrated fighter.

Image: Kongo will rebuild after losing to McKinson

"It is exciting to pick him up at a stage where he is experienced and can now really succeed.

"The division is good. He wants to get straight back in the mix.

"Florian Marku is an obvious fight - Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan too. There are other fights that make sense. There is a lot of opportunity."

Image: Chris Kongo will come back with a new training team

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will clash on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

McKinson, Kongo's former rival, is still unbeaten and has a huge chance to upset American prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr on March 19.

Russia-born Nottingham-based Avanesyan forged his reputation by ending Kelly's undefeated record and now holds the European welterweight title.

Albania's Florian Marku remains an unbeaten threat.

Conor Benn is coming off a knockout win against the experienced Chris Algieri.

But Kongo is still just 29 years old and poised to return - prior to being outpointed by McKinson, he enjoyed a career-best win against Luther Clay.

