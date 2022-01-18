Chris Kongo will target Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan: 'He is underrated - there is a lot of opportunity'

Chris Kongo is "refreshed" and "can now really succeed" in a bustling domestic welterweight scene, says promoter Ben Shalom.
Kongo has licked his wounds after losing his undefeated record to Michael McKinson and will relaunch his career with Sky Sports Boxing and BOXXER by throwing himself into fights with major names.
"It was an awkward fight for him against McKinson," said Shalom. "He wasn't happy with his training. He feels that he wasn't in the right camp and wasn't learning in the right way.
"He went into that fight blind to what McKinson could bring to the table.
"But Kongo has never turned anyone down. I feel like he got caught out against McKinson.
Trending
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Eriksen, Vlahovic and Carlos
- Brazilian defender Carlos asks to leave Sevilla to join Newcastle
- Transfer Talk: What does the future hold for Martial?
- Conte: PL decision to postpone Arsenal game 'very strange'
- Raducanu: 'I fed off the crowd' | Stephens: 'She's carrying a whole country'
- WATCH LIVE NETBALL: South Africa vs New Zealand
- Kolasinac joins Marseille after Arsenal release
- Mercedes reveal F1 car launch plans | Drivers to face media
- Rangnick: Martial situation resolved | Pogba back in February
- Everton to interview Lampard | Rooney being considered
"Now he has a new set-up with Ben Davison and he feels refreshed.
"He is an exciting, underrated fighter.
"It is exciting to pick him up at a stage where he is experienced and can now really succeed.
"The division is good. He wants to get straight back in the mix.
"Florian Marku is an obvious fight - Josh Kelly and David Avanesyan too. There are other fights that make sense. There is a lot of opportunity."
Amir Khan and Kell Brook will clash on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office.
McKinson, Kongo's former rival, is still unbeaten and has a huge chance to upset American prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr on March 19.
Russia-born Nottingham-based Avanesyan forged his reputation by ending Kelly's undefeated record and now holds the European welterweight title.
Albania's Florian Marku remains an unbeaten threat.
Conor Benn is coming off a knockout win against the experienced Chris Algieri.
But Kongo is still just 29 years old and poised to return - prior to being outpointed by McKinson, he enjoyed a career-best win against Luther Clay.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
Sunday January 30 - Top Rank in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Saturday February 5 (targeted) - BOXXER in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles
Saturday February 19 - BOXXER in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut
Saturday February 26 - BOXXER and Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Saturday March 5 - Top Rank in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza